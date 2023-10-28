Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

GLPEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.43. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $7.75.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 28.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1471 per share. This is a positive change from Galp Energia, SGPS’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

