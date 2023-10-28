Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $258.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Nordson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Institutional Trading of Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $1,162,356.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,756.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total transaction of $301,886.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,821.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $1,162,356.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,756.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,056. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Nordson by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 461.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Nordson by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Nordson in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Nordson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $212.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.48. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Nordson has a 1 year low of $202.57 and a 1 year high of $253.40.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $648.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nordson will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.34%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

