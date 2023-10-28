Analysts Set Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) PT at $24.20

Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MYGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Myriad Genetics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.78. Myriad Genetics has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $183.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 35.51%. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 40.8% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 8.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 413,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 32,823 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 26.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 339.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 45,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

