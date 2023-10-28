Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.35.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIREF. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.80 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS BIREF opened at $5.53 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $127.53 million during the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.1492 dividend. This is a positive change from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.82%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

