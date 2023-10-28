Stifel Nicolaus Trims MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Target Price to $43.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HZO. B. Riley raised MarineMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James lowered MarineMax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on MarineMax from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MarineMax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.06. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $602.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. MarineMax had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $594.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in MarineMax by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 86,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 11,458 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 35.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 19,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 42.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 25,636 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter worth about $7,552,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 5,845.9% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 594,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 584,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

