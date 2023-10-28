SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Truist Financial

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SEAS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.89.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SEAS

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $41.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.09. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $40.87 and a 52-week high of $68.19.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.71 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $193,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,174,337.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 44,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $2,190,251.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,876.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $193,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,174,337.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,873 shares of company stock worth $2,579,091. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,260,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,610,000 after purchasing an additional 155,068 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,790,000 after purchasing an additional 25,307 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,070,000. JAT Capital Mgmt LP lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,391,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,313,000 after purchasing an additional 716,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,619,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.