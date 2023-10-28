QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Price Target Cut to $7.00

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

QS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lowered QuantumScape from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.14.

QuantumScape Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. QuantumScape has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 19.25 and a current ratio of 19.25.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at QuantumScape

In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $219,408.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 606,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,591.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $219,408.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,591.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $451,201.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 292,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,112.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,801 shares of company stock worth $2,430,414 over the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QS. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter worth about $585,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in QuantumScape by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in QuantumScape by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 57,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in QuantumScape by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 141,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

