Truist Financial Cuts Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $169.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a market perform rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.11.

Chevron Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $144.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $269.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.23 and its 200 day moving average is $160.97. Chevron has a twelve month low of $143.96 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.9% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,736,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Chevron by 6.3% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 13.1% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Chevron by 13.4% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 79,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Finally, Kooman & Associates boosted its stake in Chevron by 11.2% during the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chevron

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

