Citigroup Trims Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Target Price to $360.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $405.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Paycom Software from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $294.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paycom Software from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $374.61.

Paycom Software Stock Down 1.9 %

PAYC stock opened at $240.39 on Tuesday. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $238.18 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $273.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.22). Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $401.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,423,000 after acquiring an additional 801,539 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,423,000 after acquiring an additional 689,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,684,000 after acquiring an additional 646,679 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 1,241.2% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 375,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,163,000 after purchasing an additional 347,523 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 871,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,129,000 after purchasing an additional 334,363 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

