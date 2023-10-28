The PNC Financial Services Group’s (PNC) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $140.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PNC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 reissued a reiterates rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.99.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $111.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.14. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $170.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.