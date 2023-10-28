Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT Lowered to $234.00 at Citigroup

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $236.00 to $234.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PCTY. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paylocity from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $256.80.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $174.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.76 and a beta of 1.10. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $160.00 and a 52-week high of $235.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.94.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $308.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.43 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

In other Paylocity news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 430 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.99, for a total transaction of $83,845.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 61,763 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $12,431,656.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,784,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,348,881.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 430 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.99, for a total transaction of $83,845.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,189 shares of company stock valued at $33,943,823. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paylocity

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Paylocity by 135.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

