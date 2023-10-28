Citigroup Cuts Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $72.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.59.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $65.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.24. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $78.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 12.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Burney Co. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

