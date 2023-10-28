Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Raymond James

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EXR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.78.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $104.40 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $102.30 and a fifty-two week high of $180.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.62 and a 200 day moving average of $137.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at $565,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

