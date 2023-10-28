Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Brookdale Senior Living Price Performance

NYSE BKD opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $5.07.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.79 million during the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 24.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Brookdale Senior Living

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 25.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,796,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,115,000 after buying an additional 6,299,168 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 339,360,800.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,393,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,321,000 after buying an additional 3,393,608 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth $8,858,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,200,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,441 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,198,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,966 shares during the period.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

