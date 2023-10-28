Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Citigroup

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Costamare in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Costamare Stock Down 0.5 %

CMRE opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. Costamare has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $367.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.53 million. Costamare had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 14.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costamare will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Costamare’s payout ratio is 11.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costamare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Costamare by 1,877.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Costamare by 157.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Costamare during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Costamare by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Featured Stories

