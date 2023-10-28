Raymond James Lowers Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Price Target to $60.00

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KMPR. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Kemper from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kemper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kemper presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NYSE KMPR opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Kemper has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $68.15.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Kemper’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kemper will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently -25.67%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. No Street GP LP bought a new position in Kemper during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,082,000. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 119.1% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,465,000 after acquiring an additional 421,955 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Kemper by 59,563.6% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 328,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,837,000 after buying an additional 327,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,825,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,367,000 after purchasing an additional 297,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kemper during the fourth quarter worth $14,366,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

