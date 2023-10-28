Crane (NYSE:CR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crane in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Shares of CR stock opened at $91.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crane has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $95.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 9.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 3.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 82.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 4.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Crane by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

