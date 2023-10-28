Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Receives $9.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.57.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VTNR shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on Vertex Energy from $15.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th.
VTNR opened at $4.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Vertex Energy has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $11.20.
Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $734.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.15 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 1.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Energy will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.
