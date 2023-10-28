Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Receives $9.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VTNR shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on Vertex Energy from $15.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTNR. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Vertex Energy by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Energy by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 55.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTNR opened at $4.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Vertex Energy has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $734.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.15 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 1.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Energy will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

