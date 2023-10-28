Brokerages Set The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Price Target at GBX 4,420.13

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,420.13 ($54.15).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,800 ($58.80) to GBX 4,400 ($53.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,350 ($53.29) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($47.78) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

In other news, insider Richard Stearn sold 3,106 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,023 ($49.28), for a total value of £124,954.38 ($153,074.09). Insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKG opened at GBX 3,979 ($48.74) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,041.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,121.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 934.04, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,450 ($42.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,549 ($55.73).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of GBX 59.30 ($0.73) per share. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. The Berkeley Group’s payout ratio is presently 3,028.17%.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

