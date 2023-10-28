Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Receives GBX 250.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 250.86 ($3.07).
A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRST shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 310 ($3.80) to GBX 250 ($3.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 200 ($2.45) to GBX 150 ($1.84) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 4th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Crest Nicholson
Crest Nicholson Trading Up 2.0 %
Crest Nicholson Company Profile
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Crest Nicholson
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Amazon comes to a boil; complete price reversal in sight
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Ford charts new path for EVs with focus on cost efficiency
Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.