Analysts Set Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Price Target at $26.43

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.43.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Jamf from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Jamf from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ JAMF opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.23. Jamf has a 1 year low of $14.83 and a 1 year high of $24.99.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Jamf had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Jamf will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $51,994.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,846.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 1.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,935,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,578,000 after purchasing an additional 34,811 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 20.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 188,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 32,567 shares during the period. Deepwater Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the second quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in Jamf by 20.8% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 57,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 9,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jamf during the first quarter worth approximately $487,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

