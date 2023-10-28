American Express (NYSE:AXP) Lifted to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $154.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $143.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.63.

American Express Stock Down 1.5 %

AXP stock opened at $141.25 on Wednesday. American Express has a one year low of $138.77 and a one year high of $182.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.63 and a 200-day moving average of $160.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 5.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in American Express by 5.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in American Express by 207.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at $397,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

