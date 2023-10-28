EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by KeyCorp

KeyCorp restated their sector weight rating on shares of EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ESMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of EngageSmart in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EngageSmart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.33.

EngageSmart stock opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 188.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. EngageSmart has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.24.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. EngageSmart had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $94.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EngageSmart will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EngageSmart news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 15,000 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $254,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin William O’brien sold 3,000 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $53,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,464.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $428,840. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in EngageSmart during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in EngageSmart by 82.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in EngageSmart by 43.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in EngageSmart by 131.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in EngageSmart by 108.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

