Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Raised to “Buy” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMRC. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Ameresco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.31.

Ameresco Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE AMRC opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ameresco has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $68.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $327.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Ameresco news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $86,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,350.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $108,431.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,252.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $86,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,350.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,670 shares of company stock worth $774,221 in the last three months. 41.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameresco

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 9.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameresco by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in Ameresco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 56,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Ameresco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ameresco by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

