4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.74) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FDMT. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.70.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ FDMT opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $440.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.73.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.77). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,876.01% and a negative return on equity of 43.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDMT. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $55,466,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,210,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,042,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,105,000 after acquiring an additional 807,031 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,778,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,200,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,914,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,664,000 after acquiring an additional 363,695 shares in the last quarter.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.