FMC (NYSE:FMC) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Vertical Research upgraded FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet downgraded FMC from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on FMC from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on FMC from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.50.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $56.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. FMC has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $134.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). FMC had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,294.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira purchased 2,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,294.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in FMC by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in FMC by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

