Raymond James Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Hess (NYSE:HES)

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HES. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Hess from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.67.

Get Hess alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HES

Hess Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of HES stock opened at $143.29 on Tuesday. Hess has a 1 year low of $113.82 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The stock has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.49 and its 200-day moving average is $145.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hess will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hess

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.