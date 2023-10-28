BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. CL King reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.90.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

BJRI opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $603.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $37.83.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $349.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Restaurants

In other news, CEO Gregory Levin acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,575.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,228.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

See Also

