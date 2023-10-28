Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $52.00. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.16) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CRNX. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.71.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.46. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.61. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $31.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.09). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,804.10% and a negative return on equity of 61.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Alan Seth Krasner sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Further Reading

