National Bankshares Trims Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Target Price to C$65.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

EIF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC cut their target price on Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Exchange Income from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$66.44.

Exchange Income Trading Up 0.4 %

TSE EIF opened at C$42.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.91. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$42.05 and a 52 week high of C$55.74.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$627.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$612.07 million. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 5.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 4.1496663 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exchange Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

