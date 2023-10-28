Royal Bank of Canada Cuts ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$2.75

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ECN. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. CIBC reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$2.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James upgraded ECN Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on ECN Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.22.

ECN Capital Price Performance

TSE:ECN opened at C$1.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.65, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 709.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$511.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.12. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$1.65 and a 12 month high of C$4.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.71.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$50.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.44 million. ECN Capital had a negative net margin of 36.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.2818591 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECN Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.44 per share, with a total value of C$610,000.00. Insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

