Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$16.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.72.

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock opened at C$11.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.98, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$10.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.81. The company has a market cap of C$3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

