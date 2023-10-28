Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$16.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.72.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst
Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Price Performance
Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile
Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Amazon comes to a boil; complete price reversal in sight
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Ford charts new path for EVs with focus on cost efficiency
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.