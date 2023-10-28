V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of V.F. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.94.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. V.F. has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.45.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the third quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in V.F. by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in V.F. during the third quarter worth $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in V.F. during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

