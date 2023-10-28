Raymond James Downgrades Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Down 0.7 %

BSM stock opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.03. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $20.24.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $117.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.33 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 75.74% and a return on equity of 48.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

Institutional Trading of Black Stone Minerals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,004,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,656 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,123 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,152,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,445,000 after acquiring an additional 812,840 shares during the period. Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $12,149,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 1,353.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 687,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,787,000 after acquiring an additional 640,241 shares during the period. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Stories

