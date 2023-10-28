SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSK opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.88. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $37.06.

Institutional Trading of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 680.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Featured Stories

