IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target Raised to $36.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.38.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average is $23.71. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $30.25.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 164.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $62,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,303 shares in the company, valued at $483,540.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $62,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,303 shares in the company, valued at $483,540.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 3,822 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $100,824.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,112.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,337 shares of company stock worth $609,580 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 66.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Further Reading

