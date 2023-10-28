Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Susquehanna

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.71.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Microchip Technology stock opened at $72.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $58.61 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The company has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.86.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microchip Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,968,853,000 after buying an additional 635,248,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,056,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,016,000 after acquiring an additional 341,600 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,790,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $786,004,000 after purchasing an additional 487,496 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,990,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,486,000 after purchasing an additional 326,819 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after buying an additional 123,806 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

