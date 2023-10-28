Susquehanna Trims Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Target Price to $95.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.80.

QRVO stock opened at $86.47 on Tuesday. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $79.75 and a 52 week high of $114.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -508.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $651.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.84 million. On average, analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total value of $880,803.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,994 shares in the company, valued at $19,665,171.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total value of $880,803.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,994 shares in the company, valued at $19,665,171.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $429,300.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,648.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $4,110,124. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter worth about $377,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

