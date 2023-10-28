ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ON. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.81.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $83.52 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $58.43 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.32.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,146 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.4% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

