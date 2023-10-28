Susquehanna Cuts STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Price Target to $55.00

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on STM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of STM opened at $39.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day moving average is $46.28. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 33.67%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

