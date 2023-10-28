Hess (NYSE:HES) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their equal weight rating on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $171.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $170.00.

HES has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hess from $166.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.67.

NYSE HES opened at $143.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.49 and its 200 day moving average is $145.26. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $113.82 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 33.72%.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,801,000. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,806,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,704,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hess by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,690,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $753,036,000 after acquiring an additional 682,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

