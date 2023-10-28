Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target to $16.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CNK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.17.

CNK opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. Cinemark has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.18.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Cinemark by 69.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cinemark by 38.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cinemark in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Cinemark by 835.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

