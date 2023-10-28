Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CRUS. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.50.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $66.34 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $65.31 and a 52 week high of $111.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $317.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.58 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.