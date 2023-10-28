Knowles (NYSE:KN) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Knowles from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get Knowles alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KN

Knowles Stock Down 1.3 %

Knowles stock opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. Knowles has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Knowles had a positive return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 28.43%. The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knowles

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Knowles by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 53.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 57.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 3.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

(Get Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.