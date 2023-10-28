ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) PT Lowered to $79.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $83.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

OGS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONE Gas from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet cut shares of ONE Gas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $61.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.75 and its 200 day moving average is $76.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $60.92 and a 52 week high of $89.01.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $398.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 10.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 7.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

