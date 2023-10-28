JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price target on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

FL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Williams Trading raised shares of Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.75.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Foot Locker

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of FL opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.55. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $47.22.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker

In related news, CEO Mary N. Dillon bought 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.17 per share, with a total value of $100,116.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,649 shares in the company, valued at $502,382.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 294.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 41,297 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 30,822 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 118.6% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 83,484 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 294.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,103,407 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $83,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,295 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth approximately $3,893,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 248,425 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period.

About Foot Locker

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.