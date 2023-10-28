Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Summit Materials’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SUM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Summit Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.08.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $39.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $680.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,439,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,101,000 after purchasing an additional 113,791 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,978,000 after buying an additional 485,086 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,028,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,324,000 after buying an additional 208,355 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,903,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,435,000 after buying an additional 519,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,127,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,566,000 after acquiring an additional 128,368 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

