Desjardins Initiates Coverage on Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AGI. TD Securities raised Alamos Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. CSFB decreased their price objective on Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.80.

NYSE AGI opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average is $12.31. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $256.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGI. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,615,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,639,000 after acquiring an additional 54,330 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Alamos Gold by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 12,991 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 271,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

