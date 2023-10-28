Barclays Cuts Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $85.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Consolidated Edison from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.00.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ED

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

ED opened at $87.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.92. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.62%.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Edison

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 599,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,264,000 after buying an additional 115,759 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 92,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.