Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Lowered to $90.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.00.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $77.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.96. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $116.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $661,007.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,484.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FND. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,098,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,229,000 after acquiring an additional 56,747 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,474,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,965,000 after acquiring an additional 62,919 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,661,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,206 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,306,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,805,000 after acquiring an additional 28,689 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

